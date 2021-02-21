Polling process resumes after fire erupted in polling station : DRO

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :District Returning officer Mian Muhamamd Shahid said on Sunday that the polling process was resumed after fire erupted in the kesar polling station set for By-polls in NA-221 constituency.

DRO said that the presiding officer informed that a fire incident took place in polling station number 126 caused partial damage to the ballot box.

On the request of the presiding officer, the Assistant Commissioner nominated as Assistant Returning officer was directed to send a ballot box.

SSP Tharparkar told that due to fire incident belongings of police personnel reduced to ashes and ballot boxes have been damaged which halted polling process