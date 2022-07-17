Polling underway for by-elections in PP-7 amid tight security arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Polling process for by-elections is underway here on Sunday in PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan constituency amid tight security arrangements.

Rawalpindi district administration had declared 76 polling stations sensitive in PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan and finalized foolproof security arrangements, deploying extra force to control law and order situation.

The polling process started at 8:00 a.m. will continue till 5:00 p.m. in the evening without any break.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has made comprehensive arrangements to hold the polling process in a peaceful environment.

According to a spokesman, the administration had set up 28 special police pickets at different points in PP-7.

On the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the administration had established 266 polling stations and decided to deploy over 4,000 police personnel to maintain law and order on the by-election day, he added.

He said, the administration had declared 76 polling stations out of total 266 sensitive in the constituency.

There are a total of 335,295 voters in PP-7, including 171,464 male and 163,831 female.

PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan constituency falls under the constituency of NA-57.

36 male, 35 female and 195 combined polling stations have been set up while 600 lady cops were deployed at all polling stations.

The administration has divided PP-7 into two zones, five sectors and 15 sub-sectors to ensure security foolproof in the constituency.

37 quick response teams of Elite Commandos have been formed and 53 mobile teams were also patrolling in the area.

Authorities have provided 133 motorcycles and 8 motor vehicles to all polling stations to avoid any problem on the by-election day.

According to district administration, no one would be allowed to carry weapons, indulge in aerial firing and use loudspeakers and strict action would be taken in case of any violation.