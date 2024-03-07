Portfolios Assigned To New KP Cabinet Members
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 11:52 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday assigned portfolios of departments to five advisors and four special assistants.
According to a notification, Arshad Ayub has been given the Department of Municipalities and Urban Development, Shakeel Ahmed Department of C&W, Fazal Hakeem Department of Forests, Environment and Wildlife.
Similarly, Muhammad Adnan Qadri has been given the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Auqaf, Aqibullah, Ministry of Irrigation, Muhammad Sajjad has been given the Ministry of Agriculture, Mina Khan Ministry of Higher education, Fazal Shakoor Ministry of Labor, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi Ministry of Revenue, and Pakhtun Yar Khan Ministry of Public Health Engineering.
Aftab Alam Khan Afridi will be the Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Khaliqur Rahman Excise and Taxation, Syed Qasim Ali Shah will be the Health Minister, Faisal Tarakai Elementary and Secondary Education, Muhammad Zahir Shah the food Department.
Apart from this, five advisers and four special assistants have also been assigned ministries.
According to a notification, Syed Fakhr Jahan has be appointed as Advisor for sports and Youth Affairs, Muzamil Aslam as Finance Advisor, Muhammad Ali Saif as Information Advisor, Mashal Azam as Zakat and Ushar Advisor and Women Affairs and Zahid Chanzeb has been appointed as Advisor for Culture, Tourism, Archeology and Museums.
Apart from this, Khalid Latif Special Assistant for Science and Technology and Information Technology, Abdul Karim Khan for Industry and Commerce, Liaquat Ali Khan for Welfare and Amjad Ali have been assigned the Department of Housing.
