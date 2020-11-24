ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), posters have appeared at several districts, persuading people not to participate in the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections which are aimed at furthering the occupation and hoodwinking the world on existing grave situation of Kashmir.

"There is only one way and that is to continue the struggle for Freedom," the posters read, saying that India was hell bent to eradicate real identity of Kashmiris through different malicious tactics.

The posters issued by Sada-i-Mazloomaan Jammu and Kashmir and pasted on walls, pillars and electric polls in various districts said that Kashmiris would continue their struggle till they get freedom from Indian occupation.

The posters also warn Kashmiris that India was converting the Muslim majority status of occupied Kahsmir into minority following the Hindutva ideology, the ultimate objective of which is to snatch real identity of Kashmiris.

"India wants eradicate Islamic civilization on our land and replace it with Hindutva," the posters read adding that India had illegally occupied Kashmir in 1947 and now its identity was being trampled under feet.

The messages conveyed though these posters urge people to keep in mind the sacrifices of Kashmiris before thinking about participating in these elections, which are aimed at further strengthening the occupation.

The posters said that India has been demolishing the Muslim religious places including mosques, religious centers and shrines.

"Our women are being molested, India has made plans of genocide while Islamic culture is being replaced with Hinduvta culture," the posters red and left the choice with the people of Kashmir to decide what they want with the suggestion that it does not behoove them to forget these sacrifices.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, a senior APHC Leader, Syed Mustaq Gillan said that the fascist ruling Bhartiya Janata Party has made arrangements to make its candidates and favourites win these elections to fulfill its agenda.

In addition, he said that non-Kashmiris were given right to vote for winning the elections and in the long run change the demographic structure of Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that the eight-phase District Development Council polls are scheduled to begin on 28 November. The elections followed the amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act in October this year.

