Posters appeal IIOJK people to observe Aug 5 Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir as Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Posters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe August 5, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, as Black Day.

According to the report by Kashmir media service (KMS) on Friday, on August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Hindutva government revoked Article 370 granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory Jammu and Kashmir, and imposed a brutal military and police siege.

The appeal was made by almost all Kashmiri freedom organizations through posters, appearing in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley. The posters urged people to observe August 5 as "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir".

Posters again appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, rejecting the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of August 5, 2019, and appealing to the Kashmiris to observe the day as Black Day in IIOJK.

The posters were displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu, and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Vareseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir and Sadai-e-Mazloom Jammu and Kashmir.

The poster called the day "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir".

The posters said, "The masses of Jammu and Kashmir are demanding reversing of actions of 5th August 2019, resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions, release of all political detainees and end to human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK." The posters urged the Indian judiciary to give an urgent hearing and disposal to the representations before the courts and restore the illegally snatched Articles 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters appealed to human rights organizations to send teams to IIOJK to assess the ground situation and undertake an independent assessment of those killed, injured, and detained and the impact on the mental health in IIOJK.

The posters said, on October 27, 1947, India had illegally invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people and on August 5, 2019, it repealed its special status and merged it with the Indian Union.