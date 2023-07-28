Open Menu

Posters Appeal IIOJK People To Observe Aug 5 Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir As Black Day

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Posters appeal IIOJK people to observe Aug 5 Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir as Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Posters in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe August 5, Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, as Black Day.

According to the report by Kashmir media service (KMS) on Friday, on August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Hindutva government revoked Article 370 granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory Jammu and Kashmir, and imposed a brutal military and police siege.

The appeal was made by almost all Kashmiri freedom organizations through posters, appearing in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley. The posters urged people to observe August 5 as "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir".

Posters again appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, rejecting the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of August 5, 2019, and appealing to the Kashmiris to observe the day as Black Day in IIOJK.

The posters were displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu, and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Vareseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir and Sadai-e-Mazloom Jammu and Kashmir.

The poster called the day "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir".

The posters said, "The masses of Jammu and Kashmir are demanding reversing of actions of 5th August 2019, resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions, release of all political detainees and end to human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK." The posters urged the Indian judiciary to give an urgent hearing and disposal to the representations before the courts and restore the illegally snatched Articles 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters appealed to human rights organizations to send teams to IIOJK to assess the ground situation and undertake an independent assessment of those killed, injured, and detained and the impact on the mental health in IIOJK.

The posters said, on October 27, 1947, India had illegally invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people and on August 5, 2019, it repealed its special status and merged it with the Indian Union.

Related Topics

Hearing India Injured Resolution Police United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar August October 2019 Media All Government

Recent Stories

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

58 seconds ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

7 minutes ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

11 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

36 minutes ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

45 minutes ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

4 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

12 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan