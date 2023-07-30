Posters urge IIOJK people to observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir as 'Black Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Posters appealing to the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for observing Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir on August 5 as the 'Black Day' have appeared across the occupied Valley.

According to the Kashmir Media Service (KMS), On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Hindutva regime revoked Article 370 which granted special status to the internationally recognized disputed territory and imposed a brutal military and police siege.

The appeal was made by all Kashmiri freedom organizations through posters, appearing in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. The posters urged the people to observe August 5 "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir" as the Black Day.

Posters with pictures of illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Massarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Aasiya Andrabi and Nayeem Ahmed Khan again appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, rejecting the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of August 5, 2019.

The posters, displayed by APHC, Falah Party Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Party Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Youth Forum, Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Wareseen-e-Shuhada Jammu and Kashmir, Sadai-e-Mazloom Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir Students Youth Forum in Srinagar, Islamabad, Kulgam, Shopian and other areas of the occupied territory, rejected the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of August 5, 2019.

The poster called the day "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir".

The posters said that masses of Jammu and Kashmir were demanding reversing of actions of 5th August 2019, the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions, the release of all political detainees, and end to human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK.

The posters urged the Indian judiciary to give an urgent hearing and disposal to the representations before the courts and restore the illegally snatched Article 370 and 35A to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters also appealed to human rights organizations to send teams to IIOJK to assess the ground situation and undertake an independent assessment of those killed, injured and detained and the impact on the mental health in IIOJK.

The posters said, on October 27, 1947, India had illegally invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it against the will of the Kashmiri people and on August 5, 2019, it repealed its special status and merged it with the Indian Union.

The posters are also seen on social media Twitter, facebook, and WhatsApp groups.