Potato cultivation should be completed by Jan 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers of irrigated zones to complete cultivation of potato Rabi crops by January 31 to get bumper yield.

Spokesman of the Agriculture Extension department said potato was used largely in Pakistan because it was a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of potato over maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting the food requirements of the people but it helps the growers in mitigating financial issues, he said.

Among the approved varieties of potato include C-919, C-922, C-707, C-2115, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri, he added.