ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ):The attached departments of Power Division have deposited Rs 113 million in Prime Minister's relief funds for Pandemic COVID-19 to end financial suffering of the people affected due to the economic slowdown cased the by coronavirus.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has deposited the amount of Rs 53 million in fund.

The company has also offered the hostel building in I-9, Islamabad for utilizing the space for quarantine/isolation unit along with provision of medicines, 50 PPE kits for medical staff, food and well equipped ambulance for established quarantine, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has released a handout of Rs10 million for four districts of Sindh with spirit of cash-support for procurement of necessary equipment in the province against COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has also extended support of Rs 50 million in Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Pandemic COVID-19 with spirit of national responsibility in this challenging time.

Both gas utilities, SNGPL and SSGCL had undertaken immediate measures to facilitate the people during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

SNGPL Bill App, recently launched by company, helped the public to view their gas bills and pay the same through the mobile application.

Same mobile App will be made available by SSGC soon. Moreover, gas bills of next crucial months can be paid through three easy installments amid COVID-19 crisis.

In addition to above, the prices of petroleum products had already been reduced by Rs.15 to provide relief to the common man.

This was part of the economic relief package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people. Petroleum Division is working round the clock to facilitate public through dedicated teams to ensure supply and availability of gas and oil across the country.