Power shutdown notice

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Lyallpur Galleria and Chak No.208-RB Road feeders linked with 132-KV Steam Power grid station and Akbar feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. while Mochiwala Road, Kathoor, Painsara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Jhang Road, Malari, Scarp, Toba Road and Maqbool Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.m. to 11 a.

m. on Monday (August 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from VAC-1, Garments City, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global, Tricon, Chawla, Bhamni Wala, Sumaira Fabrics and Ahmad Jamal feeders linked with 132-KV Value Additional City (VAC) grid station and all feeders linked with 132-KV MTM and JK Tech grid stations will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. whereas Muneera, Bhowana, Khannuana, Anayat Ali Shah, Jame Abad, Mangoana, Taja Beerwala, Bukharian and new Ahmad Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid stationand all feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot Power Plant grid station will observe load sheddingfrom 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. on August 09, 2021.