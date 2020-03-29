UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 02:50 PM

Power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Khalid, Rajana, Noor Mehal, Din Pur and islam Pura feeders from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while Canal Road feeder originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Canal, Scarp-II, Sandal, Scarp-I and Darul Ehsan feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday (March 30).

Similarly, electricity supply from Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Marzi Pura and GM Abad feeders from 132-KV Narwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

whereas Kararwala feeder from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Bahmani feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Theraj Shaheed feeder from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, College Road feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Chunni Rehan feeder emanating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Atomic Energy, Judge Wala and al-Rehman feeders from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Kashmir Road, Siddhupura and Parokianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, al-Masoom, Amin Abad, Barkat Pura and Niamoana feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Kallarwala feeder originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Canal Road feeder from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Jhamra, Alam Shah and Sammundri Road feeders originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sadar Bazaar, Eid Gah Road, Munir Abad and Saeed Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Kareem Town feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dijkot City feeder from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gulbehar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and City Mamonkanjan feeder emanating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will observe load shedding from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. on March 30.

Meanwhile, power supply from Hasan Spinning-I, Arzo, Jaranwala Road, Bismillah Megna, Sabona, MK Sons, Hasan Spinning-II, new MK Sons, Chaudhary Wala, Interloop, UET, Farooq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. while Ravi feeder from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday (March 30, 2020).

