Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Shadman, Madani, Rasool Park, FESCO Colony, Haq Baho, Islamia Park, Raja Road, DHQ, Amin Town and Depot Bazaar feeders emanating from 132-KV OTP grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm while all feeders originating from 132-KV First Treat grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30am to 1:30pm on Sunday (Dec 6).

