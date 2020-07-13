UrduPoint.com
Power Supply Restored 154 Feeders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:20 PM

Power supply restored 154 feeders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has restored power supply from 154 feeders after rain.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that due to heavy rain coupled with thunder storm, the electricity supply was suspended from 154 feeders at Faisalabad, Chak Jhumra, Talvandi, Botaywala, Mianwali, Isa Khail, Musa Khail, Chakrala, Makkarwal, Piplan, Sargodha, Kot Momin, Khushab, Noorpur Thal and others parts of the region.

However, the engineering staff of the company has started work for restoration of electricity supply immediately after rain and late night they succeeded in restoring power supply from all feeders, he added.

