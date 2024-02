Power supply suspension schedule for week

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for a week i.e. February 20 to 26, 2024 as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for a week i.e. February 20 to 26, 2024 as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines.

According to the company's spokesman here Monday, the electricity supply would remain suspended intermittently from 8 am to 6 pm on the feeders of New Shalimar Grid, Shalimar Grid I & II.

On February 21, the power supply would be suspended from 9 am to 01pm on feeders of Shamke Grid including Ali Park, New Muslim International, University of Health Science, SF-8, Super Eagle Rerolling, Ali State Steel, Sharif Oxygen, Sher Bengal, ptv, Qila Cleer, Liaquat Steel, Kamalia Steel, Karim Steel, Basheer Steel, SPARCO, Noorani Steel, Afaq Daniyal Steel, PCO, Pakhiyala, UIN Pit, islam Steel, Amaz Steel, Industrial (P), Diamond Poly, Punjab Judicial academy, SA Garden I & II, Shan Steel, Anmol Steel, Sadiq Paper, Rachna Town, UET (University of Engineering) KSK, Osman Steel, Ibrahim rerolling and Azmat Park.

He added that power supply would also remain suspended from 9am to 2pm on feeders Farooqabad Grid including Banduki Up, Ghang, Jhamke and Kot Radha; Kishan Grid's feeders on Kasur Road, Allama Iqbal Town Grid's feeders of Neelum and Sutlaj Blocks; Punjab University Grid's feeder of Sher Shah-II; WAPDA Town Grid's feeders of COMSATS and Green Acre; Johar Town Grid's feeder of PCSIR; Wan Radha Ram Grid's feeders of Alkaram, Reshma Textile, Choochak, E-Plot, Farooqabad, Shakar Mandi, Wan, Hussain Khanwala, Manzoor Textiles, Sehjuwal and Shadab Textiles; Defense Phase 5 Grid's areas of Guhawa, Hayr and Motasingh; Ghazi Grid's feeder of Altaf Colony; Old Kot Lakhpat Grid's feeders of Amar Sidhu, Mast Iqbal, RA Bazaar and S. Block DHA; New Kot Lakhpat Grid's feeder of Shaukat Town; Ravi Grid's feeders of Chirag Park and LDA; Fatehgarh Grid's area of Eidgah; McLeod Road Grid's feeder of Lady Aitchison; ICI Public Grid's feeders of CKM-1, First Treat and Qadriya Board; Syedpur Grid's feeder of Jeevan Hana; Band Road Grid's feeder of Hyder Colony; Shalimar II Grid's area of Alia Town; Old Kasur Grid's feeders of Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Fatehpur and Noorpur; Bachiki Grid's areas of F3 Bada Ghar, F4 Kot Tahir, Bashir Cotton (5), F1 Kot Namdar, F9 Zafarwal, Garnada and Textile; Mominpura Grid's area of Gulbehar Town; Sigian Grid's feeder of Industrial-I; Ghazi Grid's feeder of Gwalmandi; Bund Road Grid's feeder of Fazal Colony; Green View Grid's feeders of Al-Jalil Garden, Kashmor Fazal Hospital, and Wahgray; Syedpur Grid's feeder Sikander; Lahore Cantt Grid's feeder Zaman Colony; Chah Meeran Grid's feeder Chah Meeran; Chuhang Grid's feeder Green Fort-II, Chunian Grid's feeder of Chunian and Bhagao Ki; Allahabad Grid's feeder Mastowal, Deo Khara, Gilan Heather; Kasur New Grid's feeder Sheikh Bhagoo; Feeder from Kasur Old Grid to Charagh Shah, Feeder from Kasur Old Grid: Shahari Road, Nanka Nah Grid to Feeder: Darbar Shah Salim, CKP Grid to Feeder: Stadium, Township Grid to Feeder: Madina Road, Ravi Grid to Feeder from Hanif Park, Sunnyview Grid to Davis Road, Mochi Gate Grid to Akbari Gate, Bunga Hayat Grid to Feeder to ARMY Dipalpur, Vandala Jagir, Dipalpur Grid to Kowsar Mills, Wellington Mall Grid to Feeder to Walton Road, Sabzazar Grid Feeder: Kot Mohammadi, Wapda Town Grid Feeder: PGH Society 2, Model Town Grid Feeder: Punjab University, Malikpur Grid Feeder: A1 (Chachiki Gul), Mominpura Grid Feeder: Salamatpura, Warburton Grid's feeder of A103; Model Town Grid; Mochi Gate Grid's feeder Gawalmandi; Sadar Gugera Grid's feeder Bahadur Nagar, Yongpur, Shadman Grid's feeder of Race Course; Township Grid's feeder of Umar Chowk, Rehman Park Feeder from Grid: Rabi Park, Feeder from Ghazi Grid: Jalupark, Feeder from Paragon Grid: Phalrawan, Feeder from Shahkot Grid: Farooq Nagar, S4, Feeder from Fatehgarh Grid: Ram Feeder from Garh, Haveli Grid: Malik Plant, Peer Islam, Bonga Feeder from Hayat Grid: Sharaftpura, Feeder from Hijra Grid: Zahidpura, Kharal Kalan, Peer Hayat, Qadirabad, Shah Moqim, Feeder from Garden Grid: Achrah Mor, Cordoba Grid to Feeder: Fateh Sher Road, Old Kot Lakhpat Grid to Feeder: Old Ferozepur Road, Rasool Park, Syedpur Grid to Feeder: Bustami Road G Ravi, Studio, AWT to Baduki, Canal Road, Jubilee Town, MSTH, Bhubhtian Chowk, DHA Feeder from Rehbar Grid: Ali Hussain Shah, Feeder from Valensha Grid: Amirpura, Feeder from AWT Grid: AWT1, AWT2, AW Feeder from T3, AWT4, Beacon House, BNU, Sharif Medical College, Al Kabir Town, Arayan, Air Force, ICON, Chinar Bagh Grid: Pajian, JW Photon, Zahoori, Raiwind Old Grid Feeder: Bhatti Cotton, haier, Kot Jamalpura, SKP Feeder from Grid: Khalid Road, Model Town Feeder from Grid: International school, Samanburgh, Phulnagar Feeder from Grid: Asia Feeds, Bhagyana Kalan, Big Bird, Gulshan Gulistan, Jambar Data , Kot Majhi, Shabbir, United Autos, Zameer, Zephyr Textiles, Green Wave Grid Feeder: Aqsa Steel, Batala Steel, Better Engineering, Crescent Dye, Empire Paper Mill, Jamal Town, KA Malik 1, Nizami Wire, Quality Coasting, Sardar Steel, Sial, SKP Road, Shahdara Grid to Feeder: New Javed Park, Bhogiwal Grid to Feeder: Jogian Jodan, Kahneh Grid to Lakhuki, Kangan Po Grid to Feeder: Kanganpur (PLU), Siraj Din, Feeder from Fort Grid: Data Darbar, Okard C1 Feeder from Grid: Kermanwala, Madina Super Market, Panjand Feed Mills, KK Dogran Feeder from Grid: Gajiana, Feeder from SKP Grid: E102, Khadian Grid Feeder: Chabar P), Gohart, Veeram, Ghos Sabri, Khadian, Dipalpur Road, Malipora, Talundi, Mehmoodpora, Dau K Kalan, Jajal, Rehman Park Feeder from Grid: Gurumangat, Lillyani Feeder from Grid: Hafeez Tanere Five Star Polymar, Naqib Abad, Omega, Siddique Sanzchah Feeder from Meeran Grid: Ghode Shah, Walgan Sohail Grid Feeder: Allama Iqbal, MA Abad Attari, Rasoolpur, Sukh Chain Ali Hasnain Abad, Gujarpura, New Lahore City, New Raiound Feeder from Grid: Sahar , Feeder from Malikpur Grid: C3Jhade Kalan, Feeder from Dipalpur Grid: SSM, Feeder from Shalimar Grid: Sultan Muhammad Road, Feeder from Malikpur Grid: Mor Khanda, Feeder from Cordoba Grid: Queens Road, Feeder from Fatehgarh Grid : Shalimar Link Road, Syed Purgard Feeder from: Waras Colony, Alamia Iqbal Town Feeder from Grid: Canal Road, Industrial 2, Mustafa Town 2, Narang Grid Feeder from: Gharial, Muslim Park, Gulshan Ravi Grid Feeder from: New Shalimar Town, Kasur Feeder from Old Grid: Dangarh, Niaznagar, Salamatpura, Khadian Feeder from Grid: Dostpura, Saad, Todaypur, Kotli Rai Abubakar, Noel, Khai, Marali, Sikandarpura, Okara City Feeder from 1 Grid: Beas, Abdullah Hospital , Major Mohammad Shaheed, Harnianwala, Shahidpur, Phulnagar Grid Feeder: Bhai Pheru, Eid Gah, Hakeem, Niaz Baig, Remoulding, Saharanke, Van Radha Ram Grid Feeder: Patuki Rural, Yusuf Mill, Okara City 1 Grid Feeder: Ghaziabad, Cordoba Grid Feeder: Rajgarh, ICI Public Grid Feeder: Quaid-e-Azam Apparel, Zafarabad, Ravi Grid Feeder: Ravi Link, Shamke Grid Feeder: Industrial P, Islam Steel, Rachana Town, Feeder from Sharif Oxygen, Unipit, University of Health Sciences, Raiondavald Grid: Aminpura, Babal Yana (Janah), Kalu Khara, Mutta, Raja Jung, Rao Khanwala, Raionda New Grid Feeder to: Arifin, Kot Babu, Manga Road, Sunder Road, Umar Spinning, Bandrod Feeder from Grid: Syedpur, Sadar Gogira Feeder from Grid: Bakshu, Jandraka, Shamke Feeder from Grid: Pakhiala, PCO, SA Garden 1, SA Garden 2, SF 8, Garden Feeder from Grid: Shaheen, Renala Feeder from Grid: Bama Bala, Mochi Gate Feeder from Grid: Nishtar Colony, Mohlan Feeder from Grid: Lathani, Nankana Feeder from Grid: Bachiana, Phool Nagar Feeder from Grid: Ravi Imran, Deenath, Manga 2 , Manga 3, Feeder from Sarfaraz Nagar Grid: Azam Sarito, Feeder from Fatehgarh Grid: Tufail Road, Feeder from KK Dogran Grid: Mian Ali, Feeder from Batapur Grid: Iqbal Furnace, Feeder from Sabzazar Grid: H Block, Feeder from Sigian Grid: Aziz-ud-Din Road, Millat Road, Mughal Park, Sigian Bridge, Siraj Park, Phulnagar Feeder from Grid: Hala, Jaja (Ravi), Rakhwala, Syed Stationary, Renala Grid Feeder from: Satgarh, Badami Bagh Feeder from Grid: Gol Bagh, Feeder from Fort Grid: Rangmahal, Allama Iqbal Town Feeder from Grid: Kurramabad, Shah Kamal, Chohang Feeder from Grid: EME, Defeat Town, SMT Hospital, Feeder from Scarp Grid: F2, Shahkot Grid Feeder: City SKT, Shalimar Grid Feeder: Shalimar Town, Sharqpur Grid Feeder: Fatowala, Kot Mehmood, Fort Grid Feeder: Syed Mutha, Lefugrid Feeder: Kumahan Road, Greenview Feeder from Grid: Ahmad Glass, Babar Ali Industries, Infinity Engineering, Mazhar Steel, Noori Bori, Opera Textiles, Punjab Concast, Rachna Glass, Siddique Leather, Tinders, Farooqabad Feeder from Grid: Colony, Ali Judge Feeder from Grid: Farid Abad, Danaabad, Harchoki, Feeder from Khadian Grid: Baker Ki, Dholan, PLU, Feeder from Batapur Grid: Dayal, Old Kot Feeder from Lakhpat Grid: Dera Riaz Shah, Pul, Feeder from Wapda Town Grid: PIA, Warburton C 103, Mohmunwali, Jandiala Sher Khan Grid Feeder: Jandiala Sher Khan, Shahpur, Ghazi Grid Feeder: Soling Road, Phoolingar Grid Feeder: Asia Seed, Bhagian Kalan, Big Bird Foods, Chaudhary Diaries, Dewan food , Dynamics, Eid Gah, Gul Shah Gulistan Textile, Hakeem Textile, Hala, Jambar.

Kot Majhi, Niaz Baig, Novelty, Ravi Jaja, Remoulding, Saharanke, Shabir Paper Mill, Shahpur Textile, Shabir Paper Mill, Shahpur Textile, Tritax Textile, United Auto, Zameer Textile, Zaifar Textile, Manga 1, BB Feeder from Jay, Bilal, Manga 1, Manga 2, Raiwind New Grid: Nasr, AM Steel, Arfin, Eastern Leather, Ehsan Cotton, Glamor Textile, Golden Packages, Kot Babu, Manga Road, Nafis, Nishat, Polypack, Sahar, Shafi Textiles, Sunder Road, Superior, Umar Spinning, Sharif, Interloop, Sarfaraz Nagargard Feeder from: Abubakar, Azam Sarito, Ejaz Textile, KRK, Nishat Chunian, Unilever, Raiwind Grid Feeder from: Eastern Spinning, Muez Textile, Feeder from Haier, Ravi Textiles, Ruby AWT Grid: Shahpur, Khadian Grid, AWT Grid will be off from 10 AM to 2 PM.

On 20th and 25th February from 9 am to 2 pm, the supply of electricity from LEFO Grid's feeder of Chaudhry Road and Zia will be closed.