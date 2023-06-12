UrduPoint.com

Power Suspension For Peshawar, Tangi Notified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th, 17th, 20th, 24th and 27th June from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Subsequently, it said the consumers of 11KV University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad 1,2, Taj Abad, Agriculture , Mera Achini, HMC Hospital, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Gharib Abad, Rahat Abad 1, CMB, Abdara, Achini 1,2, Hasain Jan, Safiad Dheri, Old Bara Road, JAF, academy Town, Circular Road, DHA, HBK, Aksari 6 , Commercial Building Abdul Razaq feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Tangi Grid Station on 13th June from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, as a result, consumers of 11 KV Luqman Shaheed, Mrza Dheri, Zaim, THQ Hospital Tangi, Dhaki , Amir Abad feeders will face inconvenience.

