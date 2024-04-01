Power Suspension On Balakot Grid Notified
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Balakot grid station on 2nd ,3rd and 4th April from 6 a.m. t0 1 p.m.
Consequently, it said consumers of Boi feeder and Ghari Habibullah feeders will face inconvenience.
