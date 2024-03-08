Power Suspension On Nowshera, Balakot Grids Notified
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Mardan -Nowshera Transmission Line on 9th March from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Consequently, it said consumers of 132 KV Nowshera City, ZRK Industrial, Locomotive Factory, Marble City and 66 KV Kheshki grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra-Balakot Transmission Line on 11th, 12th and 14th March from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Noseri grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
