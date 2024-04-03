Open Menu

Power To Remain Suspended From Balakot Grid

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Due to Maintenance Work, Power Supply will remain suspended from Balakot Grid Station on April 5-7 from 6.00 am to 1.00 pm, an official release of Peshawar Wapda says here Wednesday.

According to details, given by PESCO Wapda, the maintenance of work would be held from April 5-7 in between 6.00 am to 1.

00 pm, resultantly consumers of Boi and Ghari Habibullah feeders will face inconvenience. Power Supply will remain suspended from Jehangira Grid Station on April 4 from 8.00 am to 12.00 pm. During the work, the power would be suspended in Sheet Glass, Jehangira Town, Leather Tannery, Jalbai, Express, PTC, Manki and Khushal Khan Khattak feeders will face inconvenience.

