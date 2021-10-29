PP-206, Khanewal by election on Dec 16, announces ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday announced that the bye election in PP-206, Khanewal-IV would be held on Dec 16

The Punjab Assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of MPA Nishat Ahmad Khan.

According to a notification of schedule, the intending candidates can submit their nomination papers to the ECP from November 04-06, while the initial list of candidates would be published on November 07.

Likewise, the scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates would be conducted on November 10, while the appeals with regard to approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed from November 15, which would be decided by Appellate Tribunal by November 19.

The revised list of the candidates would be displayed on November 20.

The candidates could withdraw their nominations on November 22.

The final list of candidates would be displayed and election symbols to the candidates would be allotted on November 23.