PPAF Distributes Relief Items Among Affected Families In Gwadar
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has distributed relief items among affected families in light of the dire situation caused by the heavy rainfall in Gwadar.
According to an official source, “PPAF extended its hands to the families affected by the floods, aiming to alleviate their immediate needs for food and support”.
The PPAF had swiftly executed the distribution of these items before Eid-ul-Fitr, ensuring that these families felt included and relieved during these challenging times.
PPAF provided the relief items including providing nutritious ration packs, essential hygiene kits, and household items to 400 families who were hit hardest by the floods across 08 wards of the Surbandar union council.
The initiative has been executed with the invaluable support of PPAF’s local partner Strengthening Participatory Organization (SPO).
With presence in 147 districts of the country through its partnerships with 130 organisations, PPAF initiated strategic development from grassroots levels prioritizing the communities in the direst conditions first, so the society moves towards a secure future, together.
The institution’s strategic approach through time has focused on building and supporting value-based institutions of, for and by the people that is essential for giving voice to and empowering them.
