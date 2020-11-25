PPC mobile van to help create awareness about COVID-19 threats, preventive measures

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Tuesday receiving the Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC) mobile van for creating awareness among the general public regarding the COVID-19, said it would help sensitize the maximum people about the deadly viral infection.

The deputy commissioner was briefed about the COVID-19 threats and preventive measures against the pandemic by Aftab Ali Umrani - the PPC consultant on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peace Collective mobile van passed through different areas of Hyderabad where citizens had accorded it a warm welcome.

The mobile van would also visit other cities of Sindh to create awareness about COVID-19 among the general public.