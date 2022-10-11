UrduPoint.com

PPP Balochistan President Hails BITT's Benazir Gold Medal Award For Political Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PPP Balochistan President hails BITT's Benazir Gold Medal Award for political workers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Former Member National Assembly and Pakistan People's Party Balochistan President Changez Khan Jamali on Tuesday hailed the conferring of Benazir Gold Medal Award on political workers for their services in revival of democracy and democratic norms in the country.

"Late Benazir Bhutto Shaheed is an unforgettable chapter in the political history of Pakistan," he said while talking to Balochistan International Think Tank Chairman Owais Jadoon who called on him here at PPP secretariat.

BITT Chairman informed the provincial president of PPP about the details of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed International High Performance Award 2022-24 and presented the award program model before the PPP leader.

"Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was unprecedented like her name," Jamali said and added that all the difficult challenges she faced in his political life were the characteristic only she possessed, even she laid down her life while abiding by the democratic principles.

"Benazir Shaheed has many distinctions in the political history of Pakistan which are not shared by any other political leader," He further said that the Benazir Gold Medal Award program on behalf of Balochistan International Think Tank in connection with the unforgettable services of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed is a commendable initiative.

"The efforts of Pakistan People's Party Balochistan International Think Tank and Owais Jadoon will be appreciated," Pakistan People's Party Balochistan Provincial Information Secretary Sardar Sarbaland Khan Jogizai, Provincial Deputy Information Secretary Haji Qasim Achakzai, Quetta Division President Advocate Khair Muhammad Tareen, Award Program Committee members, Ghulam Mohiuddin Rind, Haji Rabbani Khilji and Akhtar Shah Mandokhel were also present.

