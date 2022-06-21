UrduPoint.com

PPP Celebrates 69th Birth Anniversary Of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2022 | 10:57 PM

PPP celebrates 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The 69th birth anniversary of the "Daughter of the East" former elected prime minister, Chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was celebrated on Tuesday with great zeal and enthusiasm by Pakistan Peoples Party amidst the arrival of a large number of PPP leaders and workers at the Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto and at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium Larkana to pay homage to their leadership.

Quran Khawani was arranged at the mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, which was attended by the elected representatives as well as the leaders and workers of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and its sister's organizations. On the occasion collective prayers ware also held for the departed souls of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and others.

The divisional and district leaders and workers went to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto Ali Bhutto and offered Fateha on the graves of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the Benazir Bhutto and others.

Besides, hundreds of people belonging to various walks of life also visited the Mazar of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, wreaths and offered Fateha.

PPP Larkana district arranged a big public gathering of cake-cutting ceremony at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Stadium Larkana, on Tuesday evening on the 69h Birth anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The function was presided over by Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. While a 69th pound cake also cut in the birthday gathering by the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, PPP President Larkana Division Mir Aijaz Khan Jakhrani, Aajiz Dhamrah and others also addressed on the occasion.

Former Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Moula Bux Chandio, Waqar Mehdi, Souhail Anwar Siyal, Nazir Ahmed Bughio,Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Sardar Khan Chandio, MNAs, MPAs and a large number of the PPP leaders and prominent workers attended the function at which the speakers paid glowing tributes to the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her invaluable services to the country and for the welfare of the poor masses.

They said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto devoted her life for the people of Pakistan and sacrificed for restoration of democracy and strengthening democratic institutions.

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardarii while addressing on the occasion pledges to continue struggle for her ideals.

He also pledged that by adhering to the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he would continue struggle to eradicate poverty, hunger and unemployment from the country as well as ensure socio-economic justice by strengthening Parliament and democracy.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is the name of a way of thinking and a path that guarantees liberation of the people from deprivation and promises an egalitarian and progressive society to future generations. "It is the victory of the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto that the democratic forces in the country today are united and determined to take the country out of the difficulties it is facing," he added.

