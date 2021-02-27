UrduPoint.com
PPP City's Elections Held

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

PPP City's elections held

The elections for Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bahawalpur City were held here. Syed Tatheerul Hassan alias Pappo Bhai was elected as the president and Aslam Chanar as the general secretary

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The elections for Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bahawalpur City were held here. Syed Tatheerul Hassan alias Pappo Bhai was elected as the president and Aslam Chanar as the general secretary.

PPP Bahawalpur Office issued a party notification that office-bearers for the PPP City organization had been elected.

Syed Tatheerul Hassan was elected as the president, Aslam Channar as the general secretary, Bilal Dhuhdi as the senior vice president, Malik Mukhtar Kano and Muhammad Zafar Khan as the vice presidents, respectively, Ahmed Faraz and Shahbaz Chohan as the deputy general secretaries, respectively, Ghulam Abbas Baloch as the information secretary, Khurram Shehzad and Wahaab Qureshi as the deputy information secretaries, Rizwan Qureshi as the secretary public relations and Mohsin Raza as the secretary record and special events.

