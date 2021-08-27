PPP complains of code of conduct violations in CBP electioneering

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Friday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of violations of code of conduct in the Cantonment board Peshawar (CBP) election campaigns.

PPP Peshawar City Chapter President Zulfiqar Afghani and General Secretary Zulfiqar Awan said some members of the parliament were using government resources and machinery for development projects to manipulate the situation in different wards.

He said the ECP should ensure fair and transparent elections by taking action against those using unfair means.