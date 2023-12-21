PPP enters into alliance with Miankhel, Makhdoom families in Dera

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) managed to secure support and formed an electoral alliance with the district’s politically influential Miankhel and Makhdoom families to counter its rivals in the general elections 2024 in the district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) managed to secure support and formed an electoral alliance with the district’s politically influential Miankhel and Makhdoom families to counter its rivals in the general elections 2024 in the district.

In this regard, PPP central information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, addressing a press conference along with heads of those affluent families here at ‘Miankhel House on Thursday, said that this time PPP would step in election race with backing of the area’s two esteemed political families including Miankhel and Makhdoom families at Dera Ismail Khan to secure stunning victory against opponents.

Recounting development and welfare-oriented measures for the people, he expressed optimism that candidates of the party would grab all seats in the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 08.

Kundi said he was going to contest election from NA-44 while Fateh Ullah Miankhel would be fielded as candidate for NA-45 on PPP tickets.

However, he said that a candidate for the national assembly seat NA-43 (DI Khan -cum-Tank) would be announced later.

Regarding the provincial assembly seats, he revealed that Makhdoom Aftab Haider representing the Makdhoom family would be in the run for PK-95 Paharpur constituency on PPP ticket.

Former MPA and Faisal Karim Kundi’s brother Ahmed Karim Kundi will contest from PK-96 (City-II) and Qaizar Khan Miankhel from PK-98 (Paroa) for provincial assembly seats. The candidates for constituencies PK 97 (City-I) and PK-99 (Kulachi) would also be finalized soon after mutual consultation, he said.

Referring to issues by farmers of the district, PPP Information Secretary Faisal Kundi underscored the necessity for the district administration to take stern action against elements involved in creating artificial shortage of fertilizers in the open market by hoarding.

He also came hard on WAPDA officials, saying, it was carrying out unnecessary loadshedding, pushing the entire district into darkness which provided an opportunity to anti-social elements to commit crimes.

He lamented that 40 local Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) employees of the district had been transferred to other stations on pretext of their poor performance in recovery drives.

He demanded of the authorities concerned to immediately cancel transfer orders of those employees in order to extend them relief as it was the issue of 40 families.

He also asked the authorities concerned of the provincial government to immediately release pending salaries of the TMA employees who come on roads on each other day as a protest in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel said this alliance would yield effective work, leading to defeat the opponents with big margins.

He regretted that farmers and flood affected people were still awaiting compensation amount to be released despite reassurances by the former prime minister who visited the district three times.

He also lamented that opponents got offended when Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), which was a key source for irrigating agricultural lands of the district, was inaugurated by Faisal Karim along with another leader of the PPP after its repair.

He said now the people were politically well aware and they would reject opponents who were blackmailing them in the name of religion in upcoming general elections.

On this occasion, PPP local leadership including Farhan Dhap, Aziz Ullah Alizai and a large number of party workers were also present on this occasion.