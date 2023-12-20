Open Menu

PPP Finalizes Arrangements To Observe Benazir’s 16th Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

PPP finalizes arrangements to observe Benazir’s 16th death anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Chapter has finalized arrangements to celebrate the 16th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on December 27 in a befitting manner.

Talking to APP, former media advisor to ex-Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Mian Khurram Rasool, said that the city would be decorated with the portraits of former Prime Minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto.

He said ZAB and BB devoted their lives to the people and democracy.

They both created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic, and political rights among the masses and stabilized the country by uniting the four provinces.

Meanwhile, President PPP, Rawalpindi Raja Kamran Hussain said that Quran Khawani would be held at 1:00 p.

m. and 'Dua' would be offered at 5.05 p.m.

He informed that the central leadership of PPP including ticket holders of the national and provincial assemblies of the district would attend the ceremony.

Raja Kamran said that local body members, the People Students Federation, people youth organisation, women's wing, people lawyers forums, and people's unity of PIA would also participate in the event.

He said Benazir was a leader of International stature, and her services would be remembered forever.

Speakers will highlight the achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who struggled for democracy and sacrificed her life for the people of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Yousaf Raza Gillani Democracy Lawyers Rawalpindi December Women Media Event Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited PIA P

Recent Stories

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

Hassan Niazi decides to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Te ..

Babar Azam Tops ICC ODI, dips to fifth place in Test rankings

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over ..

Mahira Khan expresses support for Yumna Khan over debut film ‘Nayab’

3 hours ago
 Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacr ..

Pakistan has made unparalleled contributions, sacrifices in fight against terror ..

4 hours ago
 Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

6 hours ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

6 hours ago
PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

17 hours ago
 Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

17 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan