PPP finalizes arrangements to observe Benazir’s 16th death anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Rawalpindi Chapter has finalized arrangements to celebrate the 16th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on December 27 in a befitting manner.

Talking to APP, former media advisor to ex-Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Mian Khurram Rasool, said that the city would be decorated with the portraits of former Prime Minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto.

He said ZAB and BB devoted their lives to the people and democracy.

They both created awareness among the people about social, civil, economic, and political rights among the masses and stabilized the country by uniting the four provinces.

Meanwhile, President PPP, Rawalpindi Raja Kamran Hussain said that Quran Khawani would be held at 1:00 p.

m. and 'Dua' would be offered at 5.05 p.m.

He informed that the central leadership of PPP including ticket holders of the national and provincial assemblies of the district would attend the ceremony.

Raja Kamran said that local body members, the People Students Federation, people youth organisation, women's wing, people lawyers forums, and people's unity of PIA would also participate in the event.

He said Benazir was a leader of International stature, and her services would be remembered forever.

Speakers will highlight the achievements of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who struggled for democracy and sacrificed her life for the people of Pakistan.