UrduPoint.com

PPP Leader Demands Strict Punishments For May-9 Culprits

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PPP leader demands strict punishments for May-9 culprits

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Lahore chapter President Chaudhry Aslam Gill has demanded strict punishments for those involved in attacks on the military installations and the martyrs' memorials.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he demanded military court trials of those character who were behind the May-9 incidents.

He said the person who first waved American cipher was now seeking the US interfere in Pakistan's internal affairs. He alleged that Imran Ahmad Niazi had weakened diplomatic relations with the friendly countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and others.

Aslam Gill said that prisons and torture had to be faced like Bhuttos to become a real leader. He demanded filing of a reference against three judges who were facilitating the 'Niazi project'.

