PPP Leaders Pay Tribute To Labours On 1st May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and labour organizations jointly held a rally on the International

Labour Day rally on Wednesday, honouring workers worldwide and paying homage to the martyrs

of Chicago.

The event, organized by PPP Lahore, saw prominent figures, including PPP Lahore President

Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Mian Khalid Mahmood, and Robina Jameel, among others, addressing

the gathering.

Reflecting on the historic significance of the Labour Day , attributed to the efforts of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the

founder of the PPP, who amended the constitution for workers' unionization, the speakers reiterated their commitment to advocating for the rights of laborers.

Pakistan Railway CBA Union, All Pakistan Trade Union Federation, and numerous laborers

attended the rally.

Poetic homage to the workers was paid by Baba Najmi, adding an artistic dimension to the event.

Amidst chants and slogans, demands were raised for a substantial increase in the minimum wage,

adjustments to pensions to counter inflation, and the authorization of workers' unionization.

