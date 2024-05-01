PPP Leaders Pay Tribute To Labours On 1st May
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and labour organizations jointly held a rally on the International
Labour Day rally on Wednesday, honouring workers worldwide and paying homage to the martyrs
of Chicago.
The event, organized by PPP Lahore, saw prominent figures, including PPP Lahore President
Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Mian Khalid Mahmood, and Robina Jameel, among others, addressing
the gathering.
Reflecting on the historic significance of the Labour Day , attributed to the efforts of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the
founder of the PPP, who amended the constitution for workers' unionization, the speakers reiterated their commitment to advocating for the rights of laborers.
Pakistan Railway CBA Union, All Pakistan Trade Union Federation, and numerous laborers
attended the rally.
Poetic homage to the workers was paid by Baba Najmi, adding an artistic dimension to the event.
Amidst chants and slogans, demands were raised for a substantial increase in the minimum wage,
adjustments to pensions to counter inflation, and the authorization of workers' unionization.
Recent Stories
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CAP marks 16 years of heritage preservation1 minute ago
-
Punjab TUT extends support to Kyrgyzstan for advancing education quality11 minutes ago
-
‘Climate change poses threat to economy’11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt takes effective measures for welfare of labours : Sarfraz Bugti21 minutes ago
-
Labor Day- A glowing tribute to workers of Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt of supplying drugs at educational institutes31 minutes ago
-
PPP Senator terms working class backbone of country's development31 minutes ago
-
BISE Nawabshah SSC examination to start from 2 May31 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to ensure availability of wheat at reasonable prices: Minister41 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for torturing youth41 minutes ago
-
Secretary Home pays surprise visit to Central Jail, Borstal Jail51 minutes ago