UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PPP, PML-N Have Trapped In Foreign Funding Case: Faisal Javed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

PPP, PML-N have trapped in foreign funding case: Faisal Javed

Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), which were trying to trap Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the foreign funding case, had got themselves trapped in the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Senator Faisal Javed Khan Monday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), which were trying to trap Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the foreign funding case, had got themselves trapped in the case.

Talking to media here at the Parliament Press Briefing Room, he said the opposition parties had not submitted details of foreign funding to the Election Commission of Pakistan, while the PTI had provided the record of 40,000 donors, besides audited accounts.

He said Nawaz Sharif also received funding from Osama Bin Laden for contesting elections.

Faisal Javed said opposition's resignations from assemblies were become anecdotes. He said public rejected opposition's call for protest, adding opposition just needed one thing that was National Reconciliation Ordinance.

He said opposition demanded amendments to 34 of the 38 clauses of the National Accountability Bureau related legislation and demanded the removal of the cases against their leaderships. He said opposition's politics had come to an end.

Faisal Javed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had not to construct palace or do business like previous rulers, adding that he was making efforts only for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was aimed at protecting employment of media persons. He said the bill was unanimously passed by the committee after detailed discussion.

The bill was nothing to do with freedom of the press rather it was only related with the media workers employment, he added. He said the committee had also taken on board all stakeholders about the bill. He said opposition opposed the bill for the second time in the house.

He said the PPP was making big claims but it was proved today that they were not with media persons at all. He announced that the bill would be again introduced in the house. He said this bill was nothing to do with politics but an effort to protect media persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Reporters Association President Behzad Saleemi also expressed displeasure over the opposition's non serious behaviour regarding the job security of media persons bill.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest National Accountability Bureau Business Osama Bin Laden Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Job Progress Pakistan Peoples Party 2020 Muslim Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Employment Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

DEWA launches ‘Hab Reeh’ interactive platform

50 minutes ago

KPT plants 4,800 mangrove trees

3 minutes ago

Police book two bike lifters

3 minutes ago

Senate resolution asks govt to set up border cross ..

4 minutes ago

JKNF calls for observing India's Republic Day as B ..

4 minutes ago

Northern German State's Premier Speaks Against Hal ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.