PPP Ready To Cooperate In Federal Government With No Power Sharing: Kaira

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday affirmed PPP's willingness to be part of the Federal government without seeking a share in power.

Talking to a private news channel, he highlighted PPP's commitment to national interests and willingness to offer cooperation to the treasury benches, even without holding ministerial positions.

Although coalition governments are typically perceived as weak, he said adding that they can also be strength if managed effectively with unity.

Answering a query, he said that even in these difficult situations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) attitude towards reconciliation and progress has been undemocratic.

Furthermore, responding to the news about his candidacy for the Governorship of Punjab, Qaira stated that the decision rests with the party leadership.

