PPP struggles to improve living standards of poor: Bachal Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Senior politician and candidate from PS-31 Kingri, Advocate Pir Syed Bachal Shah Jillani on Monday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always struggled for the improvement of the living standards of the poor.

Addressing in a corner meeting, he hoped the PPP would win the upcoming elections.

Pir Syed Bachal Shah said the leadership of PPP would continue the mission of Shaheed Muhttarma Benazir Bhutto

adding that she had the mission of serving humanity and the welfare of the common man.

He said that his party believed in the betterment of common people and it strived for the uplift of the middle class whenever it

came to power.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the permanent ambassador of democracy in the country and he gave his life for

the cause of democracy.