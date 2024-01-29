Open Menu

PPP Struggles To Improve Living Standards Of Poor: Bachal Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PPP struggles to improve living standards of poor: Bachal Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Senior politician and candidate from PS-31 Kingri, Advocate Pir Syed Bachal Shah Jillani on Monday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) always struggled for the improvement of the living standards of the poor.

Addressing in a corner meeting, he hoped the PPP would win the upcoming elections.

Pir Syed Bachal Shah said the leadership of PPP would continue the mission of Shaheed Muhttarma Benazir Bhutto

adding that she had the mission of serving humanity and the welfare of the common man.

He said that his party believed in the betterment of common people and it strived for the uplift of the middle class whenever it

came to power.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was the permanent ambassador of democracy in the country and he gave his life for

the cause of democracy.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Kingri From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-31

Recent Stories

Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’ ..

Babar Awan terms public response on PTI founder’s call across Pakistan amazing

23 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political ..

Pakistan, Iran resolve to expand ties in political and security domains

10 minutes ago
 Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 indivi ..

Anti-judiciary campaigns’ probe: Over 100 individuals issued notices

2 hours ago
 Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to W ..

Athletes of Punjab Rising Games return medals to Wahab Riaz

3 hours ago
 SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military co ..

SC bench hearing civilians’ trial in military courts’ case dissolved

4 hours ago
 Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail ..

Sanam Javed re-arrested in another case after bail from ATC

4 hours ago
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakist ..

Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad on visit to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

1 day ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan