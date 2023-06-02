PPP supports extension in FATA/PATA tax exemption period: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Friday advocated the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) stance of supporting extension in the FATA/PATA tax exemption period considering the prevailing economic situation.

"PPP has a very clear stance with the government, Federal cabinet and Finance Minister as a coalition partner to support the demand of the people of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA) for extension in the tax exemption period", he said.

Speaking during a press conference along with PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial President, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, the SAPM said that tax exemption was given to FATA/PATA at the time of merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa keeping in view the economic situation, which is extendable.

Faisal Kundi said that the PPP delegation, under the leadership of the provincial president, has visited the Radio Pakistan building in Peshawarwhich was attacked and burnt by the PTI workers.

He condemned the workers of PTI who ransacked and set on fire the public and private properties including Radio Pakistan's building and stolen computers, electronic appliances, furniture, sound system, vehicles engines and other expensive items.

He said that attack on the government and defense installations was a preplanned conspiracy by the PTI and demanded strict legal action against the miscreants involved in all such activities.

Faisal Kundi said that those who sold the gate of Radio Pakistan building for Rs. 9,00,000 were saying that they entered into politics against the thieves and dacoits".

Commenting on the prevailing situation when PTI leaders are quitting party and from positions, Faisal Kundi said that may be people will see an advertisement from PTI soon seeking leaders.

Faisal Kundi said that a number of PTI leaders including the prominent ones have contacted PPP to join the party however the PPP will welcome those who pursued politics of morality and obeyed the constitutional values. While "Entry is closed for those violating these basic principles of politics", he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Water Resources, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha congratulated Malik Jawad Hussain for joining PPP and said that PPP had always given respect to its workers and we all will serve this country together.

The state minister hoped that the government would grant extension in the tax exemption for FATA/PATA which was granted in the year 2018 at the time of merger of these areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through executive orders.

He criticized the former PTI government for bad governance and unprecedented corruption in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its last around ten years tenure.

Faisal Kundi congratulated former MNA, Malik Jawad Hussain, NA 47 Orakzai Agency on joining PPP, on the behalf of the President PPPP, Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other party members.