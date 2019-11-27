PPP to celebrate its founding day on Nov 30

Pakistan Peoples Party will celebrate its 53rd Founding Day as solidarity day with the people of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, November 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Pakistan Peoples Party will celebrate its 53rd Founding Day as solidarity day with the people of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, November 30.

PPP sources said on Wednesday, that party workers and leaders would gather at AJK capital, Muzaffarabad on the day and a large number of workers from the provincial capital would also gather there.

PPP Punjab chapter is also making arrangement to join the main ceremony to be held in the AJK capital.