PPP To Fail In Anti-govt Movement: PTI Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 09:31 PM

PPP to fail in anti-govt movement: PTI leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi on Monday said the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would fail in their anti-government movement.

Talking to the media here, Qureshi said the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-N and their other allies were responsible for the dire state of affairs which the country was passing through currently.

He claimed that the incumbent government inherited all the problems from the PPP and PML-N governments which were at present distressing the people of Pakistan.

He reiterated that the leaders of those parties plundered billions of rupees from the national wealth and stashed the ill-gotten money in the foreign countries.

Qureshi said the PTI's government was making all possible efforts to uplift the country from the financial crisis and other problems which grip the nation.

