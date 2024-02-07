Open Menu

PPP To Focus On Uniting Country, Ending Hatred Politics: Bilawal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 12:10 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday said PPP will focus on two main objectives, first to unite the entire country by ending the politics of hatred, second to provide relief to people.

PPP chairman held the final grand public meeting of his month-long nationwide election campaign at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Municipal Stadium here on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Media Cell of Bilawal House.

In his address, Bilawal said that he has returned to Larkana after campaigning across the country, through the mountains of Pakhtunkhwa, the valleys of Punjab, the deserts of Balochistan and Sindh.

He paid tribute to the residents of Larkana for showing unparalleled perseverance with the Bhutto family and the party.

Bilawal said, "When the people of Larkana elect a prime minister, the whole country progresses, it becomes a nuclear power, the nation leads the entire Muslim Ummah, and the world respects Pakistan.”

The PPP chairman said that providing relief to the people was not a difficult task and he has presented a detailed plan in this regard, in his election manifesto, 'People's Economic Agreement'. "The whole world is saying that Pakistan should take difficult economic decisions, so these are my difficult decisions.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his election manifesto, reiterated that if the nation elects him as the prime minister, he will implement his ten promises. These include doubling the income of the people, constructing 3,000,000 houses for homeless families, and granting ownership rights to the women of these houses. He also plans to regularize slums across the country, provide 300 units of solar power free of cost to the poor, increase the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), and offer interest-free loans to women for business.

Furthermore, he aims to launch the Benazir Kisan Card, Benazir Labor Card, and Benazir Youth Card. At least one university will be established in each district, a system will be developed to provide quality and free treatment facilities, and the 'Bhok Mittao Program' will be introduced to provide food to school-going children.

He mentioned that PPP's position in Sindh is stable, and a similar action replay is expected on February 8, reminiscent of its sweeping success in the entire Sindh during the local body elections.

He urged the Jiyalas not to succumb to overconfidence due to the party's stable position in Sindh and encouraged them to continue their efforts.

