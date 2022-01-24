PPP to hold conference on "Sindh LG law"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is holding a conference on Tuesday to take Hyderabad businessmen, civil society, lawyers and media representatives into confidence on the amended Sindh Local Government Act 2021.

According to a statement issued by the media wing of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh, the conference themed "Solution of People's Problems on their Doorstep" will be held on January 25 at 12 noon at Hyderabad Club.

PPP's provincial Information Secretary Senator Aajiz Dhamra informed that Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Information Minister Saeed Ghani, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Central Secretary Information PPP (Parliamentarian) MNA Shazia Marri will attend the conference as guests.