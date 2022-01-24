UrduPoint.com

PPP To Hold Conference On "Sindh LG Law"

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 09:00 PM

PPP to hold conference on "Sindh LG law"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is holding a conference on Tuesday to take Hyderabad businessmen, civil society, lawyers and media representatives into confidence on the amended Sindh Local Government Act 2021.

According to a statement issued by the media wing of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh, the conference themed "Solution of People's Problems on their Doorstep" will be held on January 25 at 12 noon at Hyderabad Club.

PPP's provincial Information Secretary Senator Aajiz Dhamra informed that Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Information Minister Saeed Ghani, Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Central Secretary Information PPP (Parliamentarian) MNA Shazia Marri will attend the conference as guests.

Related Topics

Sindh Information Minister Civil Society Lawyers Hyderabad Nasir Pakistan Peoples Party January Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

3 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at Â 9.75 percent

3 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

3 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

3 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

3 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.