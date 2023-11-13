PPP to win general elections, next PM to be from Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Pakistan People's Party leader and former Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would win general elections and the next Prime Minister would be from the Sindh province.

He announced that the People's Party will hold a rally in Thar on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at Bilawal House on Sunday, Sharjeel Memon said the next year would be the year of the People's Party. The Sindh government of the People's Party has accomplished a lot, endured oppression, and faced challenges but has never left the field.

He mentioned that there are role model hospitals like SIUT in Sindh, while the PML-N has not built a single hospital in Punjab.

The People's Party has undertaken projects in both rural and urban areas of Sindh, consistently contributing to historical developments.

Sharjeel Memon criticized Imran Khan, stating that despite claiming an Islamic touch, he is celebrating the martyrdom of Muslims. He added that the PTI government has damaged the country's economy, and in 2018, an incompetent person was imposed on Pakistan. The People's Party does not want such individuals in 2024; the people's vote will decide, and no incompetent person will be imposed on the country.

He emphasized that after the general elections, the Prime Minister will be from the People's Party. Efforts to form alliances against the PPP during every election in Sindh are futile.

He highlighted that the People's Party government has achieved historic milestones in the country, and Bilawal Bhutto has been instrumental in raising the country's profile. The party advocates against trading and believes that the parties that connect with the people will come to power.

Memon praised Asif Ali Zardari for his generosity and global contributions. He clarified that when Imran Khan claimed his government was overthrown by the White House, Asif Ali Zardari attributed it to Bilawal House, not the White House.

Memon credited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for forming the PDM alliance. He revealed that conspiracies started in PDM, and they were asked to resign from the assemblies. However, the People's Party opposed it, stating that if they had resigned, Imran Khan would have ruled for five years, leading to the destruction of the country's economy.

Asif Ali Zardari brought everyone together and democratically removed a Prime Minister, Memon said and expressed confidence that the People's Party would sweep Sindh, regardless of any alliances made by other parties.

He assured that the People's Party would save Pakistan economically and in defense, vowing not to repeat the politics of the 90s, during which there was not a single political prisoner during their government from 2008 to 2013.

At the press conference, Sharjeel Inam Memon also extended congratulations to the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.