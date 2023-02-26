UrduPoint.com

PPP Trying To Save Pakistan: Aslam Gill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PPP trying to save Pakistan: Aslam Gill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill said on Sunday that the party was trying to save the country from those who were blackmailing institutions.

In a statement issued here on, he said that today the contempt of court law was being used against lawmakers as a tool but, he added, the founder party of the 1973 Constitution would vigorously protect the sanctity of parliament and parliamentarians at every platform and level.

He said the worst situation of division and hatred had been created by a so-called political party in society and that division could also be observed in institutions.

