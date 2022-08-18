UrduPoint.com

PPP Women-wing Calls For Imposition Of Ban On PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 06:47 PM

PPP women-wing calls for imposition of ban on PTI

Vice President PPP Women-Wing KP and former MPA, Dina Naz Thursday called for imposition of ban on PTI in light of the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and disqualification of its chief Imran Khan for politics

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Vice President PPP Women-Wing KP and former MPA, Dina Naz Thursday called for imposition of ban on PTI in light of the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and disqualification of its chief Imran Khan for politics.

In a statement issued here, she was of the view that decision of the ECP had proved that Imran Khan had received illegal funding from foreign countries including Indian and Israeli.

She said that despite receiving illegal funds from the United States and Canada, Imran Khan was promoting an anti-American narrative at domestic level.

She observed that the PTI Chief Imran Khan himself was a foreign hatched conspiracy.

She further said that the decision of the ECP had proved that Imran Khan was not truthful and honest.

The PPP Women Wing leader also condemned the payment of funds to the PTI affiliated social media activists by the provincial government and said that time would arrive soon to hold such elements accountable for their loot and plunder.

