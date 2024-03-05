PPPP Is Voice Of Poor Segment : Shazia Marri
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarian Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri on Tuesday said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised issues of the people in national assembly.
While addressing a press conference at Bilawal House Media Cell, she said that there had been a lot of political activity in Pakistan for the past few days.
Shazia Marri said that the members of the National Assembly were waiting to be sworn in after the notifications.
Stressing the need for talks, she said that the PPPP was read for talks for the welfare of the people.
She said that Bilawal Bhutto had said important things in his address on the floor of the house.
Bilawal Bhutto's speech was very balanced one.
Speaking about protest in assembly, she said that the protest was everyone's right but the manner in which the floor of the house was insulted was disappointing.
Marri said that the august forum should be used to solve people's problems.The solution to every problem was not in the privatization of institutions.
The PPPP leader said that the performance of FBR was quite poor and time had come to improve it.
The priority of Pakistan People's Party was to solve the problems of the working class and the people, she added.
