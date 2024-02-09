PPPP M. Farooq Awan wins PS-95 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Muhammad Farooq Awan has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-95, Korangi- Karachi-VI by securing 16,386 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Raja Azher Khan of , the Independent, who bagged votes 11,027.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 38.94 %.