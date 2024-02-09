PPPP’s Paris Dero wins PS-43 election

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Paris Dero has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-43 Sanghar-IV by securing 67,851 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Niaz Hussain of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) who bagged 23,869 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 42.92%.