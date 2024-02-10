Open Menu

PPPP’s Qazi Ahmed Saeed Wins PP-256 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2024 | 01:10 AM

PPPP’s Qazi Ahmed Saeed wins PP-256 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Qazi Ahmed Saeed has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-256, Rahim Yar Khan-II by securing 28,466 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 23,921 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 47.25 percent.

Related Topics

Election Nawaz Khan Pakistan Peoples Party From PP-256 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal ..

NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto

11 hours ago
 KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

KSE plunges 2300 points amid political uncertainty

11 hours ago
 Nawaz to address victory once final results obtain ..

Nawaz to address victory once final results obtained, says Maryam

11 hours ago
 Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with ..

Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakist ..

12 hours ago

President Alvi makes meaningful tweet amid votes’ count

12 hours ago
 NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

13 hours ago
Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

13 hours ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

17 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

18 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

21 hours ago
 Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan