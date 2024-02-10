PPPP’s Qazi Ahmed Saeed wins PP-256 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Qazi Ahmed Saeed has won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-256, Rahim Yar Khan-II by securing 28,466 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Muhammad Amir Nawaz Khan, an independent candidate who bagged 23,921 votes.

Overall voters’ turnout remained 47.25 percent.