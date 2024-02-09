PPPP’s Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah wins PS- 66 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians’ (PPPP) Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah has won the Sindh Assembly election from PS-66, Tando Muhammad Khan-I, by securing 47,649 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Ahmed Saeed Jan, Independent Candidate, who bagged vote 17,632.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 48.71 percent.