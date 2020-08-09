UrduPoint.com
PQA Handled A Record 270 Vessels In March, April During COVID-19 Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:10 PM

PQA handled a record 270 vessels in March, April during COVID-19 crisis

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has handled a record 270 vessels in March and April 2020 during the COVID-19 crisis, when most of the regional ports have shut down.

According to Ministry of Martime Affairs, PQA has recorded its highest ever revenue in the last two years. For the first time PQA started night navigation for large vessels in early 2019.

The first financial audit since 2008 is being conducted.

Following the Prime Minister Initiative of Green Year Pakistan, plantation of over one million mangroves is underway.

A detail study of the new master plan for the port has completed. This will attract an inbound investment of up to 1.6 billion Dollars by developing new terminals. Plan has also been finalized to uplift the entire infrastructure of PQA and its industrial area.

This include up-gradation of the roads, laying of sewerage line, water distribution channels and power supply, residential accommodation for PQA employees, Primary and secondary school, state of the art sports complex with a cricket ground fit to first class matches at an approximate combine cost of Rs. 3 billion.

