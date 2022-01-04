UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Tuesday announced that the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) has undergone increase in its net profits to Rs19.76 billion which is a 29 percent rise during the financial year 2020-21.

The Maritime Affairs Minister took to Twitter to share the update on the country's one of the oldest seaports bearing huge burden of economic movement. In a tweet on his official handle, he said, "Meanwhile expenditures dropped by 2.18 percent, PQA also paid taxes of Rs 8 billion perfect example of what happens when a state owned enterprise is run professionally."The Minister showered his praise over PQA for achieving the milestone of improved financial progress and better tax payments to the national exchequer.

