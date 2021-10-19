PR celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with utmost devotion and enthusiasm.

In this regard, central ceremony was arranged at Railways Workshops Division Mugalpura, here on Tuesday, in which famous religious scholar Maulana Islam-ud-Din delivered address on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He said that Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was a complete code of life for the mankind and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a role model for every person of the world, who believed in Allah and the Day of Judgment, he added.

Maulana Islam-ud-Din said that solution to the problems of Muslim Ummah lies in the sacred Seerat e Mustafa (PBUH), adding "We need to gain knowledge of seerat in order to understand the true concept of islam".

Divisional Superintendent Workshop Iftikhar Hussain, welfare staff and a large numbers of employees were participated while Dua was also offered for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.