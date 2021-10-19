UrduPoint.com

PR Celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 07:50 PM

PR celebrates Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR) celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) with utmost devotion and enthusiasm.

In this regard, central ceremony was arranged at Railways Workshops Division Mugalpura, here on Tuesday, in which famous religious scholar Maulana Islam-ud-Din delivered address on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

He said that Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was a complete code of life for the mankind and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a role model for every person of the world, who believed in Allah and the Day of Judgment, he added.

Maulana Islam-ud-Din said that solution to the problems of Muslim Ummah lies in the sacred Seerat e Mustafa (PBUH), adding "We need to gain knowledge of seerat in order to understand the true concept of islam".

Divisional Superintendent Workshop Iftikhar Hussain, welfare staff and a large numbers of employees were participated while Dua was also offered for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Progress Muslim

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, pro ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of ..

56 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

2 hours ago
 41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

41,035 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.