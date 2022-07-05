PR demolish illegal structures

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways on Tuesday demolished several illegal structures during a crack down against illegal occupants on Railways properties in Sargodha division.

According to Railways spokesman here, the department conducted raids and retrieved railways state land.

The team demolished illegal structures including houses, cattle farms etc between 73 pull and Charnaali Railway station.

A senior official of Pakistan Railways said on the occasion that the operation would continue on daily basis to demolish all illegal construction on the Railway land.