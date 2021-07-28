UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PR Minister Orders To End Deduction Of Dam Fund On Tickets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

PR Minister orders to end deduction of dam fund on tickets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has issued orders to end deduction of dam fund on tickets from passengers.

According to the PR spokesman on Wednesday, the Railways was charging Rs 1 per passenger for economy class up to Rs 100 and Rs 2 per passenger for more than Rs 100 and Rs 10 forair-conditioned class under the dam fund.

The deduction was being made for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

Related Topics

Dam From Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Dr. James Shera expresses deep concerns over human ..

4 minutes ago

IMF report a slap on face of corrupt opposition, f ..

4 minutes ago

Crutchlow replaces injured Morbidelli for next thr ..

4 minutes ago

Filling 3,912 teacher posts process stalled due to ..

4 minutes ago

SSP orders inquiry regarding online business of dr ..

9 minutes ago

'AirBubble' offers respite from Warsaw pollution

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.