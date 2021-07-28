PR Minister orders to end deduction of dam fund on tickets

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has issued orders to end deduction of dam fund on tickets from passengers.

According to the PR spokesman on Wednesday, the Railways was charging Rs 1 per passenger for economy class up to Rs 100 and Rs 2 per passenger for more than Rs 100 and Rs 10 forair-conditioned class under the dam fund.

The deduction was being made for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.