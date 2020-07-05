UrduPoint.com
PR Upgrades 27 Railway Level Crossings Of Rwp Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

PR upgrades 27 railway level crossings of Rwp Division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways (PR), Rawalpindi Division has upgraded 27 railway level crossings said Divisional Engineer-1, Rawalpindi Tayyab Riaz.

Talking to APP he said, the Rawalpindi Division was making all out efforts to improve railway infrastructre and ensure safety of the passengers.

He said, PR Rawalpindi Division had launched a project to upgrade railway level crossings and the division so far has upgraded 27 unmanned railway crossings.

He informed that the upgradation work of 21 railway crossings have been completed while six others would be completed soon as it is in final stages.

To a question he informed that due to enhanced security measures, quality service and punctuality, the rain passengers were increasing day by day.

To another question he said the road users must follow road rules and signs and pay attention to the road environment when approaching rail crossings.

Not all railway crossings have boom gates and the most do not have flashing lights.

When a driver see a sign indicating a crossing, he should slow down, look and listen and be prepared to stop at the yield sign but stop at the stop sign.

If a train is coming, then a driver should stop at least five metres from the nearest rail or gate - Never stop on the tracks.

Also, ensure that the back of the vehicle should be at five meters clear of the track.

Pedestrians, cyclists and users of other wheeled mobility devices must obey railway crossing laws just as motorists.

The drivers of vehicles should observe and obey all warning signs and signals.

Railway tracks should not be used as a shortcut or a walking trail, he said.

He advised the citizens not to cross the tracks immediately after a train passes. A second train might come on the other line and your view may beblocked by the first. Trains can come from either direction. Wait until you can see clearly around the first train in both directions.

When cycling, always cross the tracks at right angles to the rails, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

